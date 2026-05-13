Devil Dinosaur and Cyclops join the Marvel Rivals roster in Season 8

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A month ago, we were diving into Marvel Rivals Season 7, and now we're already kicking into the game's eighth season, Sins of Alchemax. Bringing a dinosaur and one of the most iconic X-Men in the history of Marvel to the game, it seems like this one will be a biggie.

Or, perhaps we've just bought into the dramatic trailer showing off Season 8. In the trailer, we see Cyclops blasting some seriously powerful beams from his eyes, and not a lot of Devil Dinosaur, the character who's actually joining the roster to kick off Season 8. Devil Dinosaur gives us a new Vanguard character, and Cyclops is another Duellist added to the Marvel Rivals line-up.

Devil Dinosaur also got his first look at gameplay, and he'll come with a new team-up where players taking on The Punisher can jump on the massive lizard's back. It all kicks off on the 15th of May, AKA this Friday.

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