Development on Jumplight Odyssey has been paused indefinitely

Developer League of Geeks has announced a collection of huge decisions that are affecting the way it operates and the people it employs.

It's noted that following "rapidly rising operation costs, a weakening AUD, poor Early Access sales, and the unprecedented withdrawal of funding opportunities across the industry", the developer has been forced to layoff more than 50% of its employees, including the entire Jumplight Odyssey team, and that this means that development on that upcoming game has been paused indefinitely.

This change means that Jumplight Odyssey will not debut as a full and finished product and that it will also not debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

As for League of Geeks' other games, we're told that Solium Infernum will still be looking to arrive on February 14, 2024, and that Armello will continue to receive the support it currently gets.

In terms of the actual number of employees who have been laid off, that number amounts to 29 people.