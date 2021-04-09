Destroy All Humans! remake is invading Nintendo Switch on June 29

You're watching Advertisements

Get ready for your invasion mission, fellas! Destroy All Humans! remake is landing on Nintendo Switch soon on June 29, publisher THQ Nordic earlier announced. The game was initially released to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via GOG and Steam) back in July 2020.

All the previous created skins will be included in the Switch version. Other than the standard version, there will be another two special editions rolling out for the hybrid console players as well: the DNA Collector's Edition and the Crypto-137 Edition. Check the details here:

DNA Collector's Edition

- a Crypto'N'Cow figurine

- keychain

- six lithographs

- anti-stress/eye-popping toy

- all in-game Crypto skins

- contained within a premium box

Crypto-137 Edition

- a Crypto-137 figurine

- a Crypto backpack

- keychain

- six lithographs,

- anti-stress/eye-popping toy

- all in-game Crypto skins

- contained within a premium box

Standard edition is £34.99, DNA Collector's Edition is £139.99 and Crypto-137 Edition is £349.99.

However, there's a small catch. The publisher pointed out that these Nintendo Switch Collector's Editions are only available in EU and UK.

Watch the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below.

thanks gematsu