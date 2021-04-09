LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Star Wars: Republic Commando
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Say No! More
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! remake is invading Nintendo Switch on June 29

Two special editions along with the standard version will be rolling out on Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Get ready for your invasion mission, fellas! Destroy All Humans! remake is landing on Nintendo Switch soon on June 29, publisher THQ Nordic earlier announced. The game was initially released to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (via GOG and Steam) back in July 2020.

All the previous created skins will be included in the Switch version. Other than the standard version, there will be another two special editions rolling out for the hybrid console players as well: the DNA Collector's Edition and the Crypto-137 Edition. Check the details here:

DNA Collector's Edition

- a Crypto'N'Cow figurine
- keychain
- six lithographs
- anti-stress/eye-popping toy
- all in-game Crypto skins
- contained within a premium box

Crypto-137 Edition

- a Crypto-137 figurine
- a Crypto backpack
- keychain
- six lithographs,
- anti-stress/eye-popping toy
- all in-game Crypto skins
- contained within a premium box

Standard edition is £34.99, DNA Collector's Edition is £139.99 and Crypto-137 Edition is £349.99.

However, there's a small catch. The publisher pointed out that these Nintendo Switch Collector's Editions are only available in EU and UK.

Watch the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Destroy All Humans!

thanks gematsu

Related texts

Destroy All Humans!Score

Destroy All Humans!
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"It takes what made the 2005 original brilliant and updates it with modernised visuals and gameplay."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy