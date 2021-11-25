Cookies

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! headlines December's Stadia Pro line-up

Falconeer Warrior Edition and Foreclosed are also included.

HQ

The games that Stadia Pro subscribers will receive in December have been revealed, and it's actually a pretty attractive bunch this time around. Headlining the month is the recent remake of the PS2 classic Destroy All Humans! Subscribers can also get their hands on Falconeer Warrior Edition, Wreckfest, Transformers Battleground: Complete Edition, and Foreclosed.

In other related Stadia news, the platform has also received a handful of brand-new titles. The well-received Rayman Legends unexpectedly dropped on the platform earlier this week and so did one of the hottest simulators on the market, Farming Simulator 22.

Are you pleased with this month's offerings?

Destroy All Humans!

3
Destroy All Humans!Score

Destroy All Humans!
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"It takes what made the 2005 original brilliant and updates it with modernised visuals and gameplay."



