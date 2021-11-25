Destroy All Humans! headlines December's Stadia Pro line-up

HQ

The games that Stadia Pro subscribers will receive in December have been revealed, and it's actually a pretty attractive bunch this time around. Headlining the month is the recent remake of the PS2 classic Destroy All Humans! Subscribers can also get their hands on Falconeer Warrior Edition, Wreckfest, Transformers Battleground: Complete Edition, and Foreclosed.

In other related Stadia news, the platform has also received a handful of brand-new titles. The well-received Rayman Legends unexpectedly dropped on the platform earlier this week and so did one of the hottest simulators on the market, Farming Simulator 22.

Are you pleased with this month's offerings?