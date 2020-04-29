Destroy All Humans! finally has a release date

On July 28, the German developer Black Forest Games will unleash the alien invasion via Destroy All Humans! on PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Publisher THQ Nordic confirmed the summer launch date for the remake and presented a fresh gameplay snippet today. In it, Crypto-137 shows us some of its nasty practices to pester humanity. The alien takes advantage of our gullibility before it vaporises us humans with laser beams on foot and from inside of its UFO.

On the PC you pay €29.99 for the fun, on consoles it costs €39.99. If you find that to be too cheap, you can also spend your earnings on the Collector's Edition, which is ten times that price.