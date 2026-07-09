Destiny co-creator has won his lawsuit against Sony and Bungie over Marathon director credit

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The litigation between Sony, Bungie, and former developer Christopher Barrett has come to a close, with a ruling finally decided and favouring the latter party.

According to Barrett in a social media post, the three parties have come to an agreement that will see Barrett restored in the credits of Marathon as the "original Game Director" for the project, after previously being scrubbed from the title following departing Bungie after 25 years of service.

A joint statement has been shared by the three parties, adding: "The litigation between Sony Interactive Entertainment, Bungie, and Christopher Barrett has been settled. For 25 years, Mr. Barrett contributed to some of Bungie's most successful games. Mr. Barrett was the original Game Director for Marathon, and his name has been added to the game's credits to reflect that."

Barrett also notes the agreement that has been reached is one he is "very satisfied with", and that since this is now in the books, he can "focus my attention on what's next in my gaming journey, and I look forward to what lies ahead."