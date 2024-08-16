Demi Moore attempts to overcome ageing in The Substance

Time is a fickle mistress. We simply cannot stop the indomitable push forward that sees people grow old and eventually die... or can we? That's precisely the question that director Coralie Fargeat's next film will look to explore.

Known as The Substance, this is a body horror film about an actress played by Demi Moore who looks to overcome ageing by taking an experimental drug that creates a temporary, younger and better version of you. Needless to say, with matters as twisted and obscure as this, there is always a catch, even if your younger self happens to look like Margaret Qualley.

The Substance will debut in cinemas on September 20, and you can see the trailer and elusive synopsis below.

"Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You. Only better in every way. You've got to try this new product. It changed my life."