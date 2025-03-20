Deliver at All Costs launches in May, will be free on the Epic Games Store

HQ

Last year, we got to tell you all about our time with Deliver at All Costs, a fun and silly Crazy Taxi-like delivery game coming from Swedish developer Far Out Games and being published by Konami. Following that initial reveal, the official release date for the game has been revealed, meaning we now know the firm date that this game will become available to all.

May 22 is that date. Coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices, the action game is almost ready to make its arrival, and to mark that occasion a new release date trailer has been published too.

To add to this news, we're also told that pre-orders for the game are now live, and offering a 10% discount on the game up until launch. However, you might want to hold off actually purchasing a copy of the game, as on the Epic Games Store it will debut as one of the free weekly titles, meaning you will have one week to add the brand-new game to your collection for free and to keep forever.

Do you plan on checking out Deliver at All Costs in May? Don't miss some of our gameplay from the title below.