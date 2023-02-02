Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Space Remake

Dead Space's creator praises EA for the remake

'Thank you for remaking the game faithfully.'

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Glen Schofield, who helped create the original Dead Space, has thanked both those who worked on the first game and those at Motive who developed the remake.

In a response to a LinkedIn post, Schofield, who has most recently worked on The Callisto Protocol, said "to Motive, thank you for your care in remaking the game faithfully. Congratulations."

It's quite high praise for the remake as it comes from the guy who was in many ways responsible for the first Dead Space game, as he was credited as the creator and executive producer of the 2008 title.

Schofield's not the only one praising the Dead Space Remake, though, as plenty of fans and critics have also given the game a lot of positive comments and great review scores.

Dead Space Remake

Related texts

0
Dead Space RemakeScore

Dead Space Remake
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've returned to the USG Ishimura to re-experience the iconic survival horror story that put Isaac Clarke on the map.



Loading next content