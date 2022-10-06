Dead Space Remake price draws fan criticism

HQ

The upcoming Dead Space Remake has raised questions about the difference in price points between PC and console.

Releasing on the 27th January for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, pre-orders have recently opened and fans are disappointed in the pricing. The game is available for £50 via Steam, which is comparable to similar triple A titles, but on consoles this price rises to £70.

Some fans have pointed to the visual upgrades, new gameplay content and the return of voice actor Gunner Wright for the high price point, but many feel this still doesn't validate the price inflation of console editions, and have been taking to Twitter to voice their discontent.

User @pasta_wheat said: "Nothing like trying to rip people off."

Another user, @HeeroAOD said: "Looks beautiful and I was ready for day 1, but I'll wait for it to either go down to 60 or hit gamepass."

Finally, user @KevCayde79 said: "Looks great. Doesn't look $70 great though. See y'all at the used bin, reminding you not to rip off gamers."

Thanks, Eurogamer.