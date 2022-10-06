Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Dead Space Remake

      Dead Space Remake price draws fan criticism

      Fans have been vocal about the decision to price the game differently on PC and current-gen consoles.

      HQ

      The upcoming Dead Space Remake has raised questions about the difference in price points between PC and console.

      Releasing on the 27th January for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, pre-orders have recently opened and fans are disappointed in the pricing. The game is available for £50 via Steam, which is comparable to similar triple A titles, but on consoles this price rises to £70.

      Some fans have pointed to the visual upgrades, new gameplay content and the return of voice actor Gunner Wright for the high price point, but many feel this still doesn't validate the price inflation of console editions, and have been taking to Twitter to voice their discontent.

      User @pasta_wheat said: "Nothing like trying to rip people off."

      Another user, @HeeroAOD said: "Looks beautiful and I was ready for day 1, but I'll wait for it to either go down to 60 or hit gamepass."

      Finally, user @KevCayde79 said: "Looks great. Doesn't look $70 great though. See y'all at the used bin, reminding you not to rip off gamers."

      Dead Space Remake

      Thanks, Eurogamer.

