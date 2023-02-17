Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake players love dismembering legs

And for whatever reason like to upgrade the Pulse Rifle.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that Dead Space Remake has been out for around a month, EA Motive has shared a lengthy set of infographics that reveal a bunch of statistics about the game and how players generally approach it. While it has some fairly typical stats, it also shows some unusual habits from players, including the most upgraded weapon: which for some reason is the Pulse Rifle.

This doesn't change the fact that the Plasma Cutter is the most used weapon in Dead Space Remake, and the part of a Necromorph that players tend to dismember the most are the legs.

To add to this, the Hunter has claimed almost 88,000 victims, with players dying just over 7.5 million times, mostly to the Slasher enemy. And only 23% of players managed to find and pick up the Peng Treasure.

To see some further stats, check out all of the graphics below.

Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake
Dead Space Remake

Related texts

0
Dead Space RemakeScore

Dead Space Remake
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

We've returned to the USG Ishimura to re-experience the iconic survival horror story that put Isaac Clarke on the map.



Loading next content