Dead Space Remake players love dismembering legs

HQ

Now that Dead Space Remake has been out for around a month, EA Motive has shared a lengthy set of infographics that reveal a bunch of statistics about the game and how players generally approach it. While it has some fairly typical stats, it also shows some unusual habits from players, including the most upgraded weapon: which for some reason is the Pulse Rifle.

This doesn't change the fact that the Plasma Cutter is the most used weapon in Dead Space Remake, and the part of a Necromorph that players tend to dismember the most are the legs.

To add to this, the Hunter has claimed almost 88,000 victims, with players dying just over 7.5 million times, mostly to the Slasher enemy. And only 23% of players managed to find and pick up the Peng Treasure.

To see some further stats, check out all of the graphics below.