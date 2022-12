HQ

The very Dead Space-inspired The Callisto Protocol didn't exactly have a perfect launch two weeks ago, so the developers at Striking Distance Studios have been working hard to fix and polish the game. That probably means tonight's announcement couldn't been worse timed for them.

EA Motive reveals that Dead Space Remake has gone gold, which in very simple terms means the game has finished development, so you can be extremely sure it'll launch on January 27 as planned.