Dead Space Remake

Dead Space Remake confirmed for both Epic Games Store and Steam

Some minimum and recommended PC specifications has also been revealed.

Exclusive games used to be a thing that belonged on consoles, but when Valve finally got some good competition in the PC space from Epic Games Store, things changed. Today it's fairly common that games are completely or time exclusive to one specific PC platform, but Dead Space Remake won't be one of those.

As confirmed on Twitter, the remake will be released for Epic Games Store, Steam, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on January 27. We have also gotten some of the necessary specifications, even if not everything is ready to be confirmed quite yet (like GPU).

MINIMUM:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Window 10 64-bit
Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x or Core i5 8600
Memory: 8 GB RAM

RECOMMENDED:
Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
OS: Window 10 64-bit
Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 11600K
Memory: 8 GB RAM

