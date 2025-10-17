Dead Space creator Glen Schofield is "ready to go" with Dead Space 4

HQ

Glen Schofield believes now might finally be the time for a fourth Dead Space game. The Dead Space and The Callisto Protocol creator hasn't been involved with the former franchise for years, but he's ready to take the reigns once more.

As he revealed to IGN while at Gamescom Asia recently, Schofield has even been making calls to EA about his ideas. "I went to [EA] recently and they're like no, we're not interested anymore," he said. "I said, I can get back the leadership team. I need the models from EA Motive [who built the Dead Space remake in 2023] and I can save you 30 to 40 million dollars on the idea that I have. And, they're like, 'no.'"

However, with new ownership coming to EA thanks to the deal with Silver Lake, the Saudi PIF and Affinity Partners, Schofield thinks a return to Dead Space has a chance. "I have quite a few ideas that I'm ready to go with and one of them is Dead Space 4. The fact that EA just got bought, I think there's an opportunity. I'm already making calls."

Schofield left Striking Distance Studios around a year after the release of The Callisto Protocol. Since then, he'd been working on a passion project with his daughter, which he had to leave behind. In July of this year, Schofield said that he believed he may have directed his last game, but it seems he can't quite resist the pull of making more games.