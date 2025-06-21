Dead on arrival: Firebreak struggles to spark interest

HQ

Is Remedy behind the next team-based FPS flop? All signs point to yes. Judging by the nonexistent player base and the moaning online, almost no one seems interested in trying—or sticking with—FBC: Firebreak. The devs may have hoped for some Control-style magic in multiplayer form, but players have instead been served a mess of tiresome weapon testing, zero content, and garbage optimization.

It's pretty clear that this game—barely two days old—has generated more yawns than cheers in the gaming world. Slapping a 40-dollar price tag on what basically feels like a multiplayer add-on for the Control universe doesn't help either. And just take a look at the Steam numbers: currently bouncing between 700 and 1,000 concurrent players, with a peak of not even 2,000.

Among the Steam reviews, you'll find gems like:

"The gunplay somehow feels 10 times worse than Control... Basically this game is everything people say it is: repetitive, boring, lack of content. Optimization is pretty bad too."

Not exactly a ringing endorsement. Online, the game is already being dubbed "Concord 2"—and that's exactly what it risks becoming if those numbers don't climb fast. Though to be fair, Remedy likely didn't throw anywhere near the mountain of cash at it that Sony did on that overstuffed turkey.

Have you tried Firebreak, or are you—like most people—completely uninterested?