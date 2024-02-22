Dead Island 2 just surprisingly dropped on Game Pass

HQ

Just a few days ago, we reported on the new additions planned for Game Pass (both Xbox and PC) over the coming days and weeks. That list included a slate of interesting titles, such as Madden NFL 24, Tales of Arise, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and more, but it didn't have any mention of Dead Island 2.

Which is surprising because the game has just been added to the subscription service. The catch is that this only pertains to the Xbox Game Pass library, and specifically for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. If you have that level of the subscription, you can dive in and check out Dambuster Studios' latest zombie slaying title as of right now.

Also, don't forget to check out our review of Dead Island 2 here, as well as our thoughts on the Haus expansion for the game too.