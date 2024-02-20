English
Maneater, Madden NFL 24 and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun are coming to Game Pass

Several new perks are also debuting, with a couple of titles leaving the service.

So far in 2024, Microsoft has added a nice selection of titles to Game Pass, and now it's time to see what we get at the end of this month and the beginning of March. There are admittedly quite a few major surprises, as we already knew about Tales of Arise and there are no day one additions, but it's hard to complain with a selection like this. Here's what's to expect, and when:


  • Return to Grace (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • Tales of Arise (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 22

  • Maneater (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 27

  • Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play - February 27

  • Indivisible (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 28

  • Space Engineers (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 29

  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 5

As usual, there are also extra content as perks to download for free (including DLC for Apex Legends, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and PUBG: Battlegrounds), which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

It is however not all good news, as two games will leave the service on February 29 (although we assume few will miss last year's Madden considering that the latest incarnation will be added), but you have a discount on them until then if you want to keep any:


  • Madden NFL 22 (Xbox and PC) EA Play

  • Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



