Maneater, Madden NFL 24 and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun are coming to Game Pass

So far in 2024, Microsoft has added a nice selection of titles to Game Pass, and now it's time to see what we get at the end of this month and the beginning of March. There are admittedly quite a few major surprises, as we already knew about Tales of Arise and there are no day one additions, but it's hard to complain with a selection like this. Here's what's to expect, and when:



Return to Grace (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Tales of Arise (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Bluey: The Videogame (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 22



Maneater (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 27



Madden NFL 24 (Cloud) EA Play - February 27



Indivisible (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 28



Space Engineers (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - February 29



Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - March 5



As usual, there are also extra content as perks to download for free (including DLC for Apex Legends, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and PUBG: Battlegrounds), which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

It is however not all good news, as two games will leave the service on February 29 (although we assume few will miss last year's Madden considering that the latest incarnation will be added), but you have a discount on them until then if you want to keep any: