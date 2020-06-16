Dead by Daylight's Silent Hill chapter releasing today

You're watching Advertisements

The announcement of a Silent Hill crossover chapter heading for Behaviour Interactive's asymmetrical horror experience Dead by Daylight sure came as a surprise to fans of both franchises and today the much-anticipated chapter will see its official release.

In a recent trailer, you can check out all the details of both new characters and the new mechanics coming to the game so you know what awaits you (and don't forget you can always check it out on the PTB). The new killer's power is 'rites if judgement', in which Pyramid head rips the ground apart with his sword, leaving a trail of agony behind. Should a survivor then walk across any part of this trail, they'd not only be revealed to the killer for a short time but also get affected by 'torment'. This brings a new way to kill a survivor because if a survivor affected with torment goes into the dying state, they can be banished to a 'cage of torment', a new mechanic exclusive to 'The Executioner', or Pyramid Head, as we like to call him. Take a look at the trailer below.