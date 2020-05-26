Dead by Daylight's next licence chapter to be revealed tonight

You watching Advertisements

Asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight has brought plenty of classic survivors and killers to the world of video games, including Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Ghostface, Leatherface, Pighead and the Demogorgon. Along with the licenced killers, the game has also seen themed maps and licenced survivors and today, we'll see the next licenced chapter revealed which will feature all three.

The next licence is said to be a "classic license, one that has marked the world of horror since its inception" and we'll find out for sure at 7 pm BST (8 pm CEST) when watching Behaviour Interactive's live stream on Twitch or YouTube where it's celebrating the fourth anniversary of Dead by Daylight. Will you be joining in?

