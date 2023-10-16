Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight's Halloween event kicks off this week

Grab yourself some spooky outfits in this eerie event.

HQ

Dead by Daylight has revealed its upcoming Haunted by Daylight Halloween event. Set to kick off on the 18th of October, during the event you'll be able to get your hands on special outfits, a new Tome, and more.

Towards the end of the trailer, we also saw the game's new legendary Mori, featuring Naughty Bear. The protagonist/antagonist of the 2010 action/slasher game, Naughty Bear will be a legendary skin for the Trapper.

With his machete held high and his mangled fur, Naughty Bear may look cuddly, but he's a deadly killer all the same. Check his teaser out and more in the trailer down below. Haunted by Daylight launches this Wednesday, the 18t of October.

HQ

