Dead by Daylight to get a graphical update "soon"

As we reported yesterday, developer Behaviour Interactive held a special celebratory live stream yesterday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of its asymmetrical horror experience Dead by Daylight. The developer revealed the next chapter coming to the game (it's available to check out via the public test build on PC right now), the full cross-play experience as well as a major graphical overhaul that's set to hit the game "soon".

Dead by Daylight has been around since 2016 and a lot has changed since then. The development team has grown significantly, technology has evolved and the wants and needs of the community (which seems stronger than ever four years in) have changed. A graphical update has been at the top of the wish list alongside cross-play and cross-progression and during yesterday's live stream, Behaviour Interactive showed off some side-by-side comparisons of the current build contra the build after the planned graphical update and even better? The update is set to hit Dead by Daylight "soon". Check the comparison images via this link.

Are you excited to see Dead by Daylight evolve?