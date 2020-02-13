Cookies

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight teaser hints at Pinhead being the next killer

Behaviour Interactive released a teaser for the next chapter of asymmetric horror game Dead by Daylight.

Behaviour Interactive has been on top of the game when it comes to adding new content to its asymmetric horror game Dead by Daylight and the next chapter was just teased. In the teaser posted on Twitter just now, a chain can be seen tightening as blood appears on the end of it, heavily implying the addition of yet another licensed character, namely classic horror icon Pinhead from Hellraiser.

Assuming Pinhead from Hellraiser is, in fact, the next killer, the map going along with the drop could be the labyrinth, but only time will tell. If you want to check the teaser out prior to the public test server drop that's likely to drop next week if Behaviour is following the teaser to release pattern, check the teaser out here.

Dead by Daylight

