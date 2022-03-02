Cookies

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight next in line for the board game treatment

The Kickstarter campaign starts later this month.

HQ

Several video games have been turned into board games during the last five years, unfortunately often with a pretty poor result. There are exceptions though, and hopefully, the recently announced Dead by Daylight board game will be one of those.

It will be founded with a Kickstarter campaign that starts on March 29, and it already has an official home page where you can check out the content and general idea behind it. It basically is about the same thing as the video game, which means two to four survivors that have to outsmart a killer to escape.

The home page also has a sign-up letter if you want more information and a reminder when the Kickstarter is live.

Dead by Daylight

