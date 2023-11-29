Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is packed with updates in 2024

The first half of next year will bring updates to Killers, gameplay, and more.

HQ

Dead By Daylight is looking pretty packed when it comes to its update schedule. As revealed during the official Chucky livestream on the game's YouTube channel, from January until June 2024 a bunch of changes are set to come to the game.

These range from quality of life improvements such as an FOV slider and Bloodweb Improvements to Killer tweaks for The Hag, The Pig, The Huntress and many more. Longtime fans of the asymmetrical horror are going to be happy with a lot of these changes, and they could even bring back those who've maybe dropped off for a while.

It's important to note that a lot of the dates for these updates are subject to change depending on development needs. Things like new Killers and Survivors weren't mentioned, as it seems like they'll be launched as and when they're ready.

Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



