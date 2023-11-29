Dead by Daylight is packed with updates in 2024

HQ

Dead By Daylight is looking pretty packed when it comes to its update schedule. As revealed during the official Chucky livestream on the game's YouTube channel, from January until June 2024 a bunch of changes are set to come to the game.

These range from quality of life improvements such as an FOV slider and Bloodweb Improvements to Killer tweaks for The Hag, The Pig, The Huntress and many more. Longtime fans of the asymmetrical horror are going to be happy with a lot of these changes, and they could even bring back those who've maybe dropped off for a while.

It's important to note that a lot of the dates for these updates are subject to change depending on development needs. Things like new Killers and Survivors weren't mentioned, as it seems like they'll be launched as and when they're ready.