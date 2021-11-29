Dead by Daylight is free later this week on Epic Games Store

HQ

Epic Games Store continues to shower its users with quality free releases on a weekly basis. This week's offering Dead by Daylight is admittedly an older release, but it's one that you certainly shouldn't sleep on.

This 4vs1 multiplayer survival horror sees one killer try and hunt down and slaughter a group of four survivors. The game features a cast of murders across some of horrors' most iconic franchises such as Halloween, Scream, and Nightmare on Elm Street. In our review of Dead by Daylight, we said: "Behaviour has crafted an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."

Dead by Daylight will be free on the store December 2-9 alongside while True: learn. Before it goes live, however, theHunter: Call of the Wild and Antstream - Epic Welcome Pack are free until December 2.