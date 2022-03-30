Dead by Daylight has reached over 50 million players

HQ

Surviving the worst murderers that have ever disgraced planet Earth in Behaviour Interactive's asymmetric multiplayer title Dead by Daylight has become extremely popular. Despite being released back in 2016, it is still getting relevant and well made expansions with current and classic themes like Stranger Things, Hellraiser and Resident Evil.

This has led to the game now reaching a mighty impressive milestone of no less than 50+ million gamers. This was revealed on Twitter late yesterday, and we think this is well deserved and hopes it means that we can continue to expect more support for the game for years to come.