Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight has reached over 50 million players

Behaviour Interactive's horror game is soon to celebrate it's sixth anniversary.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Surviving the worst murderers that have ever disgraced planet Earth in Behaviour Interactive's asymmetric multiplayer title Dead by Daylight has become extremely popular. Despite being released back in 2016, it is still getting relevant and well made expansions with current and classic themes like Stranger Things, Hellraiser and Resident Evil.

This has led to the game now reaching a mighty impressive milestone of no less than 50+ million gamers. This was revealed on Twitter late yesterday, and we think this is well deserved and hopes it means that we can continue to expect more support for the game for years to come.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

0
Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content