Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight celebrates fourth anniversary with new event

Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight turns four and it's being celebrated in-game with exclusive rewards.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Behaviour Interactive is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its asymmetrical horror title Dead by Daylight right now and the celebrations are happening in-game. If you wish to join, you can do so by simply hopping into the game and interact with the limited-time 'Crown Pillar' to collect 'Golden Glow'. If you survive as a survivor or finish the trial as a killer while the glow is active, you have a chance to unlock a golden crown cosmetic available to equip to any character in the game.

You'll also unlock plenty of anniversary cosmetics just by logging in during the event which is held until July 7.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content