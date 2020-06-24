Dead by Daylight celebrates fourth anniversary with new event

You're watching Advertisements

Behaviour Interactive is celebrating the fourth anniversary of its asymmetrical horror title Dead by Daylight right now and the celebrations are happening in-game. If you wish to join, you can do so by simply hopping into the game and interact with the limited-time 'Crown Pillar' to collect 'Golden Glow'. If you survive as a survivor or finish the trial as a killer while the glow is active, you have a chance to unlock a golden crown cosmetic available to equip to any character in the game.

You'll also unlock plenty of anniversary cosmetics just by logging in during the event which is held until July 7.