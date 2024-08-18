English
Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight celebrates Alien: Romulus

A new character joins Ellen Ripley and the Xenomorph (sort of).

Dead by Daylight has released new content to coincide with and platform the release of Alien: Romulus, the latest instalment in the iconic horror franchise.

Previously, the game added Ellen Ripley as a survivor and the Xenomorph as a killer, alongside the Nostromo Wreckage map, one of many pop-culture collaborations featured in the game.

It seems the good relationship between the game and franchise has continued, as now a skin has been released for Ellen Ripley which transforms the survivor into Rain, lead Cailee Spaeny's character from Alien: Romulus.

Unlike the Ellen Ripley survivor, this new legendary skin features the likeness of its actress, as well as lines voiced by her. Whilst some fans feel that more Alien-associated content could've been added at this time, it does show an ongoing partnership between Disney and Behaviour Interactive, so they may well get more in good time - there's certainly no shortage of material to draw from on the franchise's side (thanks, Game Rant).

Dead by Daylight

