DC's Sgt. Rock movie has been cancelled

A Sgt. Rock movie has been talked about since the 1980s, where it was initially going to be Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the titular role. After rumours of other attempts came and went, it seemed Luca Guadagnino was finally about to make the movie, with Daniel Craig in the starring role.

Then, Craig dropped out, and while there were plans to bring Colin Farrell on in his stead, The Wrap reports that DC Studios has canned the project entirely. The main issue came down to scheduling, as the film needed to begin production this summer and wasn't set to make the date.

The budget for the film was reportedly going to be around $70 million. Chump change when you look at some other major comic book adaptations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sgt. Rock's plot would have followed the character trying to find the spear used to stab Jesus during his crucifixion, before the Nazis got a hold of it.

Sgt. Rock has made a brief appearance in Creature Commandos, so perhaps he still has some sort of a future in the new DCU, but he won't be getting his own live-action solo film.