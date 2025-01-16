David Lynch passes away at 78

HQ

David Lynch, the visionary director known for reshaping American cinema and television, has passed away at the age of 78. His family confirmed the news on Facebook, reminding fans of Lynch's positive, enduring message to "keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole."

Lynch's work has left a profound legacy on both film and television. Best known for his groundbreaking TV series Twin Peaks, he also directed iconic films like Mulholland Drive (2001), The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986), Lost Highway (1997), and Eraserhead (1977). Each of these films exemplified his unique style, blending psychological tension, surrealism, and mystery. David Lynch's voice may have left this world, but his influence will echo in the work of artists for generations to come.

Rest in peace, David Lynch.