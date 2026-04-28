David Attenborough's 100th birthday will be celebrated with a live event from London's Royal Albert Hall

In just a couple of weeks, David Attenborough will officially turn 100-years-old, with the iconic wildlife broadcasting icon and environmental conservationist set to celebrate a century on the planet by featuring in a special event that will be hosted in-person at London's Royal Albert Hall and also streamed to fans around the world who want to partake in the proceedings and mark this incredible milestone for perhaps the most-famous voice in wildlife documentaries.

As confirmed by the BBC, Attenborough will be the star of 100 Years on Planet Earth, an event which is described as a "ninety minute special event honouring one of the most influential figures in broadcasting and natural history storytelling."

The show will take viewers on an "extraordinary journey through a century of exploration and discovery in the natural world, seen through the prism of David's remarkable life and work," and it will commence from 20:30 BST/21:30 CEST on Friday, May 8, all on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The show will bring together footage from Attenborough's entire career, all using footage from the BBC's natural history archive and combining this with performances and music provided by the BBC Concert Orchestra. There will even be guests who have been impacted by Attenborough's career, including Liz Bonnin, Steve Backshall, Chris Packham, and Michael Palin, plus extra musical performers, be this Dan Smith from Bastille and Sigur Rós who will be on-hand to perform Hoppípollia, which was written for the Planet Earth series.

It's unclear if the show will be broadcast elsewhere, and if so, the exact broadcast locations are unnamed.