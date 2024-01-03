Dave the Diver swims past 3 million copies sold

HQ

Dave the Diver didn't even need two weeks to sell more than 1 million copies. An amazing feat for something many liked to call an indie game during their Game of the Year awards last year. Turns out, the amount of players wanting to dive and manage a sushi restaurant has just kept growing at an impressive pace since then.

The developers at Mintrocket reveal that Dave the Diver now has sold more than 3 million copies. Now it just has to make its way to PlayStation and Xbox to easily reach the milestone of 5 million before you can say fish and chips.