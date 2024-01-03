Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver swims past 3 million copies sold

Now, can we get it on PlayStation and Xbox, please?

Dave the Diver didn't even need two weeks to sell more than 1 million copies. An amazing feat for something many liked to call an indie game during their Game of the Year awards last year. Turns out, the amount of players wanting to dive and manage a sushi restaurant has just kept growing at an impressive pace since then.

The developers at Mintrocket reveal that Dave the Diver now has sold more than 3 million copies. Now it just has to make its way to PlayStation and Xbox to easily reach the milestone of 5 million before you can say fish and chips.

Dave the Diver

