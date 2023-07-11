Dave the Diver has sold more than 1 million copies

HQ

Very few even noticed when Dave the Diver launched as Early Access last year, so Magnus wasn't the only one that was extremely positively surprised playing it for review last month. This fantastic critical reception lead to the game skyrocketing up the Steam charts, which leads us to today.

Mintrocket has announced that Dave the Diver now has surpassed 1 million players less than two weeks after leaving Early Access and launching for real. Very impressive and much deserved, so congratulations to the team. Let's hope the player base continues to grow and that the game makes it way to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch soon.