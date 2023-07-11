Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has sold more than 1 million copies

2023's biggest pleasant surprise is becoming more popular by the second.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Very few even noticed when Dave the Diver launched as Early Access last year, so Magnus wasn't the only one that was extremely positively surprised playing it for review last month. This fantastic critical reception lead to the game skyrocketing up the Steam charts, which leads us to today.

Mintrocket has announced that Dave the Diver now has surpassed 1 million players less than two weeks after leaving Early Access and launching for real. Very impressive and much deserved, so congratulations to the team. Let's hope the player base continues to grow and that the game makes it way to PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch soon.

Dave the Diver

Related texts

0
Dave the DiverScore

Dave the Diver
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

A relaxed simulation of a life consisting primarily of freewheeling and managing a sushi restaurant. What more could you ask for?



Loading next content