Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Mason Thames star in new comedy Idiots

Taking rich kid Mason Thames to rehab and ensuring he gets there sounds like an easy enough job, even for two mostly useless drivers like Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. However, as the pair quickly realise, this isn't a simple transport job, and they soon find themselves in a dangerous journey of drugs and danger.

Directed by Macon Blair, Idiots is a new comedy arriving this August. As well as Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr, and Mason Thames, it also stars Kiernan Shipka, Nicholas Braun, and Peter Dinklage. The film saw its debut at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, and is expected to arrive in a wider release on the 28th of August.

In the trailer below, we get a glimpse at the chaos set to unfold in Idiots, involving the usual type of violence and mayhem you'd expect in such a drug-riddled adventure. Check it out for yourself below: