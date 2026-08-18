Dating app Bumble ditches its unique rule forcing women to make the first move

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When it first launched in 2014, the dating app Bumble distanced itself from competitor Tinder with a unique approach to messaging. Once a pair had matched, the app would require the woman to message first, unless you had same-sex preferences turned on. This women-first messaging system is now going to be abandoned, as a trial showed it's not actually that popular of a feature.

According to Bumble founder and boss Whitney Wolfe Herd, around 66% of women prefer men to send the first message when looking for a potential partner. As per BBC News, the reaction to this decision has been divided, as many now believe there's not much that makes Bumble different from other dating apps out there.

"While women making the first move was a radical idea, being women-first was never about prescribing just one way to connect," Wolfe Herd said. "Today, our community is asking for more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections and that is what this new experience provides."

Bumble had arguably soft launched the idea of ditching women-led messaging when it introduced Opening Moves, which were pre-written statements that women could write that men would then respond to.