Dark Scrolls will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch at the end of May

The second half of May is absolutely chock-full of major video game launches, with Forza Horizon 6, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, 007 First Light, and more all set to make their arrival. If you're hunting for a project with indie ambitions instead, the good news to add to this topic is that developer Doinksoft and publisher Devolver Digital has now slapped a release date on the upcoming action platformer, Dark Scrolls, and it's rather soon.

The anticipated project will be debuting on PC and Nintendo Switch as soon as May 28, meaning in less than four weeks, before the month's end, you will be able to hop into the title and to take on its pixelated fantasy challenges.

With the launch on its way, a new trailer for Dark Scrolls has arrived, as has a bunch of new images of the game, all of which you can see below. We're also told that at debut, there will be nine playable characters, with these spanning "an axe-throwing warrior, a spell-slinging magician, a knife-hurling thief, or weirder heroes like a cute dog, an alien, or a rat playing a saxophone" all of which are available in either solo play or cooperative locally or online.

Will you be playing Dark Scrolls later this month?