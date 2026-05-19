Dark Scrolls delayed by a month: "It's nothing to do with Mina the Hollower launching a day later"

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If you have been hoping you'll be able to play Doinksoft's next game by the end of the month, we have some bad news to share, as the developer has revealed that Dark Scrolls is set to launch a tad later than expected after being hit with a delay.

As for the reason for the delay, it seems to be a basic shift in plans to ensure that the game has enough space to breathe amid other indie competitors like Yacht Club Games' Mina the Hollower, which just so happens to be another pixelated fantasy action experience.

This change is seeing Dark Scrolls delayed from May 28 to June 22, and to mark this news, Doinksoft has shared a statement and a new trailer, both of which you can see in full below.

"You know when we said we were releasing Dark Scrolls on May 28? We actually meant June 22, and it's nothing to do with our friends at Yacht Club Games announcing that Mina the Hollower would be launching a day later on May 29. Okay, it's everything to do with that. But it's cool: there's room for two pixelated fantasy action games in the world. You're just gonna have to wait a little while longer for this one. And it'll be worth it, because you can play as a rat with a saxophone in ours. Thanks for understanding. See you in June!"