Dark Pictures: Little Hope gets gruesome new trailer

Supermassive Games hasn't shown much from the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, but some of you probably knew what to expect when the studio said that it would take us to Salem in Massachusetts. It turns out that those theories were correct.

The first real trailer from The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope confirms that the game will alternate between the witch trials in the 17th century and our five doomed protagonists in modern times, as it seems like the former is to blame for the horrible things happening in the foggy town today, and the game won't shy away from showing people being drowned and hanged.

Finally, Supermassive reiterates that Little Hope is still set to launch this summer, so we won't have to wait long to see if the first episode's shortcomings have been fixed.