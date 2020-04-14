Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Dark Pictures: Little Hope gets gruesome new trailer

Supermassive's second go at the episodic format shows that Salem witch trials might have dire consequences in modern times as well.

Supermassive Games hasn't shown much from the next chapter in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, but some of you probably knew what to expect when the studio said that it would take us to Salem in Massachusetts. It turns out that those theories were correct.

The first real trailer from The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope confirms that the game will alternate between the witch trials in the 17th century and our five doomed protagonists in modern times, as it seems like the former is to blame for the horrible things happening in the foggy town today, and the game won't shy away from showing people being drowned and hanged.

Finally, Supermassive reiterates that Little Hope is still set to launch this summer, so we won't have to wait long to see if the first episode's shortcomings have been fixed.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope
The Dark Pictures: Little HopeThe Dark Pictures: Little HopeThe Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Related texts



Loading next content