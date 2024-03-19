English
Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker changes home from Steam to Epic Games

What was once one of the biggest games on Steam has now vanished from the platform.

Following a controversial investigation into stolen assets by Dark and Darker developer Ironmace, the hit game was removed from the Steam store front, with seemingly no plans to bring the game back.

That led Ironmace to pursue other platforms, such as the Epic Games Store. Right now, Dark and Darker is live on the Epic Games Store, but there's no release date for the dungeon-crawling PvPvE game.

Like a fantasy version of Escape From Tarkov, Dark and Darker captured a lot of players' interests when it first let people try out an alpha test. Since then, controversy has swirled around the game and its developer, explaining why we've had next to no updates on when Dark and Darker might release.

Dark and Darker

