Dark and Darker has disappeared from the Steam Store

The dungeon-crawling PvPvE game Dark and Darker has been recently pulled from the Steam Store. Following the removal of its trailers and other content, fans of the game on Reddit spotted it was no longer available on Valve's digital marketplace.

This all dates back to when Nexon, the publisher that once employed a number of Ironmace developers, stated that the devs had stolen assets from their former workplace. This has now led to a cease and desist request being filed.

Ironmace plans to fight these claims, but until we get a conclusion to them, it seems that Dark and Darker won't be planning anymore public playtests, which is a shame considering one was planned for next month.

