Cycling fans are angry with France TV for not broadcasting Tour de France Femmes in its entirety

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Tour de France Femmes is taking place at the moment, with nine stages scheduled from August 1-9. Today Tuesday August 4 the fourth stage, an individual time trial between Gevrey-Chambertin to Dijon, took place, but cycling fans in Frace were not able to watch it in its entirety (therefore many of the riders didn't show up on TV at all), because France TV has decided not to show the stages in its entirety, unlike what they do with men's Tour de France. Only stages 1, 5 and 9 will be shown in its entirety.

This has caused many angry fans to leave comments on social media, as RMC Sport reports. Sometimes, only the last third of the race is shown, which causes many big moments to be missed, and in the case of an individual time trial, most of the riders are not even shown at all because they had already finished by the time the broadcast started (63 riders had already finished when France 2 started its broadcast at 15:50 PM).

Marion Clignet, president of the French Union of Women Cyclists, complained to Le Monde, saying that "We missed key moments, I didn't even see that Demi (Vollering) had fallen at the start of the race. And it's a shame that small towns hosting the race don't get any airtime"