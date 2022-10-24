Cyborg actor comments on DC Films boss departure

HQ

Ray Fisher's career was short-lived following his Cyborg debut in Zack Snyder's DC comics after accusing both Joss Whedon and DC Films boss Walter Hamada of abusive behaviour during the tumultuous production of the Justice League movie, but that hasn't stopped the actor from speaking out about it. After Hamada left his position of power during the purge of the Warner Bros organisation, Fisher celebrated with the following Twitter post:

"Walter Hamada tried to protect his toxic and discriminatory colleagues.

He failed.

He tried to bury me (and the Justice League investigation) with lies in the trades.

He failed.

He is a product of old Hollywood cronyism.

May we never experience his like again.

Onward!"

It is unclear if Fisher will return to the DCEU after all that has happened, as he is still waiting for an apology from Warner Bros. The next DCEU film in line after the newly released Black Adam is Shazam! Fury of the Gods next spring, which will then be followed up by Aquaman 2, and The Flash. What do you think of the Fisher controversy? Is it a good thing that the DC Films division is under new management?