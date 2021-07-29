Cyberpunk-inspired top-down shooter The Ascent is next up on our GR Live show

The Ascent is a title that has long been on our radar and we can't wait to show it to you in all of its glory later on today's live stream. This co-op shooter features a sprawling cyberpunk-inspired world to explore and it is packed with different augmentations and upgrades that you can equip to your cybernetically-enhanced protagonist. It also features a tactical shooting system where players can switch between two different stances to change the impact of the rounds.

To watch us play through two hours of the game, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at the same time as usual, 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.