Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 will land on Netflix in October

HQ

Overnight, Netflix had quite a lot of anime news to share with its fans, with one of the stars of this reveal being the confirmation of when Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will return for its long-awaited second season.

The show, which is actually going by the name of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, will be landing on Netflix on October 20, meaning in just under two months time, you'll be able to return to Night City for another action-packed adventure.

As for what will be offered as part of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2, a brief story synopsis has been shared which outlines the following: "A washed up edgerunner & a killer netrunner in Night City... what could go wrong?"

For those not up to speed with this second batch of episodes, they are regarded as a standalone story, so don't expect familiar faces from the previous season. What we do also know is this return will span 10 episodes in total, so expect quite a comprehensive story when it does land.

Check out a new teaser trailer below for another taster of what the famed Studio Trigger has in store with these new episodes.