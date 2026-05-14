Cuba has supposedly run out of diesel and fuel entirely

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As part of an interview with state-run media, Cuba's energy minister Vicente de la O Levy has claimed that the country has now completely run out of diesel and fuel and is now in an energy crisis.

The reason for Cuba's situation seems to be tied to not just the fuel supply issues being felt worldwide due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle-East and in the Strait of Hormuz, but down to a US-led blockade on oil supply to the country, which has compounded the Caribbean nation's problems, as per BBC News.

Speaking about the latter point, the US is using fuel supply as a means to negotiate reformation in the country, with the US offering $100 million in aid if Cuba promises "meaningful reforms to Cuba's communist system".

All of these issues have seen Cuba facing immense blackouts lasting 20-22 hours in places including the capital city of Havana, leaving hospitals and schools unable to function as intended and even closing in places.