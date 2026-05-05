Crystal Reed felt "a lot of pressure" becoming Swamp Thing's Abby Arcane

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In the future, we are expecting to see Swamp Thing making its arrival into the DC Universe, although it's unclear how and when this will happen as following the promise of a Swamp Thing project, little movement seems to have occurred in regards to it as of late. But if you are looking for more from the iconic green protector, he did recently headline his own television series, which included a performance by Crystal Reed.

During the very recent Comicon Napoli, we had the chance to catch up with the actress and to inquire about her time working on Swamp Thing and bringing to life the character of Abby Arcane.

"Well, it was hard because I had never played a comic book character of that caliber before, and Abby Arcane is so loved, and Alan Moore's run of Swamp Thing, to me, was just like absolute perfection, so for that one, I did feel a lot of pressure. But, yeah, I think I watched a lot, and I read everything, and I was just, I had to, at some point, just put that away and infuse my own experience into her."

Swamp Thing didn't last long at all as it was cancelled after its first season, despite positive reviews from fans and critics. While this naturally meant that Reed's time as Abby Arcane was cut short, the actress did also appear in another DC project, namely as Gotham's Sofia Falcone, a character that has become very popular as of late thanks to The Penguin series. For more on Reed's time as Sophia Falcone, catch the full interview below.