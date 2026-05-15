Crystal Lake premieres just in time for Halloween

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Just in time for this year's Halloween, one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time is returning in the form of the TV series Crystal Lake. If the name sounds familiar, it's because that's where Jason Vorhees murdered teenagers by the dozen in the Friday the 13th movies, which were so popular, especially in the 1980s.

This series, however, takes place before the movies, so we're meeting a younger Jason here, and the main villain is instead his mom, Pamela Voorhees (who we also met in the first movie), played by Linda Cardellini. The idea is that we'll get to see how it all began, and there's bound to be an explanation for Jason's love of machetes and hockey masks as well.

Now Peacock has announced that Crystal Lake will premiere on October 15 with the first of eight episodes, and with that said, all that's left is to wait for the first trailer, which should pop up fairly soon.