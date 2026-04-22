Crude oil spills in the Strait of Hormuz threatens to devastate entire ecosystems

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It's no secret that war isn't particularly good for either humans, animals, or the environment, and CNN is now presenting very concrete evidence of this in the form of satellite images revealing several major oil spills in the Strait of Hormuz. The area is home to several sensitive ecosystems with unique marine life that are now at risk, and experts say we are facing an "impending environmental catastrophe."

This, of course, affects not only animals such as dolphins, turtles, and whales, but also the people living in the area, who now risk consuming contaminated fish. Furthermore, water quality is expected to suffer as the water treatment systems (desalination) are not designed for this, and an estimated 100 million people are believed to depend on them.