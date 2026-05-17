Cristiano Ronaldo's awful weekend: lost AFC Champions final and league title undecided

HQ

Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr suffered a 1-0 defeat at the AFC Champions League Two final on Saturday, upset at home by Gamba Osaka, one of the most successful Japanese teams, adding a second Asian title after the 2008 AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo, who played a very bad match, went straight to the dressing room and did not attend the medal ceremony, when his teammates received the silver medal.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will fight for the league title

At the same time, Al-Hilal defeated Neom 2-0 in the Saudi Pro League. A defeat would have meant that Al-Nassr would have won the league, but the result now means that the title will be decided in the final matchday.

Despite the giant fumble by goalkeeper Bento earlier this week, when he conceded a goal in the 99th minute, Al-Nassr still leads with 83 points and a superior goal difference of 60 in case of a draw, while Al-Hilal is second with 81 points and 57 GD.

A draw in the final match would be enough to secure Al-Nassr's first league title since 2019, but if Al-Nassr loses and Al-Hilal wins, they would also lose the title... and perhaps Ronaldo's last chance to win a league title at 41 years.

Further reading: Why the victory of Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League Elite was so controversial

Al-Nassr plays against Damac on Thursday May 21 at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST, while Al-Hilal plays against Al-Fayha at the same time.