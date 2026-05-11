Crimson Desert's latest patch finally adds new special mounts and lets you set attack dogs on enemies

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Since the first trailers showcased stone-faced Kliff riding around on a bear, wolf, and dragon, fans have been desperate for Crimson Desert to give us these mounts for more than a limited time in the game. Now, just under two months after it first dropped, Crimson Desert has once more answered fan prayers with its latest patch.

Patch 1.06.00 looks like Pearl Abyss has completed a lot of its main fixes for Crimson Desert since launch, and is now giving players some fun stuff from their update wishlist. Special mounts are the headline, with "Bears, Boars, Wolves, Deer, Mountain Goats, Kuku Birds, Iguanas, Raptors, Camels, Lions, and Tigers," now being rideable if you can subdue and feed the animals enough to tame them. Untameable animals will not change their trust level if you feed them, so don't waste your grub on anything that isn't in the list above.

Saddles have also been changed, no longer appearing automatically on special mounts. You'll have to equip them if you want them on, but they're still there. Also, an Extraction mechanic has been added, letting you recover materials used to refine equipment by interacting with Smithies.

Other additional bits of content and mechanics include a claw machine added to the Laughing Marionette, new unarmed skills for Oongka, and a new item called the Sigil of Valor. What does that do? Well, when it's equipped, dogs that you have pet will automatically attack enemies. Go, my canine legions!